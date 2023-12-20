City of Meridian appoints new fire chief

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian has appointed Michael Evans as the new fire chief.

Evans is a native of De Kalb and is no stranger to fighting fires.

He served as a fireman for the City of Philadelphia for 23 years and eventually became ballion chief for the last nine years.

He also serves on the volunteer fire department in Kemper County.

Evans said he’s excited to take on the new role and continue serving the community.

“Some of my goals is, you know, the City of Meridian is growing. If you look downtown, it’s growing. If you look up north, it’s growing and my goal is to keep this fire department moving and growing with it to keep up with the pace of the city growing. The City of Meridian deserves a good fire department. They have a good fire department, and we’re going to just keep that tradition up and we’re going to build on it,” said Evans.

Evans also serves in the Mississippi House of Representatives for District 45, which includes Meridian.

His last day in that position will be December 31.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

