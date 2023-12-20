City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2023

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Karen L. Land1973Shoplifting
Toni J. Prowell1997Shoplifting
Willful Trespassing
Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
Derrick R. Dawson1989
Abusive Calls to E-911
Sara B. Smith1978DUI
Andrew C. Hubbard1979Disorderly Conduct
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 19, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 1:02 PM on December 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated that weapons were displayed and merchandise was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:11 AM on December 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:29 PM on December 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:32 AM on December 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 1st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

