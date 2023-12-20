Eugenia “Jeannie” Lea Loftis, Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Eugenia “Jeannie” Lea Loftis, 81, of Butler, Alabama.

Jeannie passed peacefully at the Washington County Hospital and Nursing Home surrounded by her family on December 18, 2023. She was born on December 13, 1942 in York, Alabama to David Eugene and Mary Maude Mundy Lea. Jeannie was a member of Butler First Baptist Church. She was retired from Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi as a unit secretary.

Graveside Services for Jeannie will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Butler City Cemetery with Rev. Ben James officiating. Friends and family are invited.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Agee (Harold), and their daughter, Bailey. Her son, Charles C. “Bubba” Loftis and his daughters Christian and Samantha. Her son, Tommy Loftis (Heidi), and their sons Peyton and Parker. Her brother, Jack McHan (Penny) and her brother Joe McHan (Annette).

She was preceded in death by her parents David Eugene and Mary Maude Mundy Lea; brother, Jimmy Lea; and brother, Billy McHan.

Pallbearers include Harold Agee, Tommy Loftis, Peyton Loftis, Charles C. “Bubba” Loftis II, John McPhearson, and Jack McHan.

The family kindly request in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Jeannie to the Washington County Hospital and Nursing Home Activities Center at 14600 Saint Stephens Ave, Chatom, AL 36518.

Arrangements entrusted to Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

