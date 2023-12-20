‘If I make it out of JUCO, I’m built for it,’ Cameron Pascal signs with Memphis

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Northwest Mississippi Community College offensive lineman, Cameron Pascal, signed his letter of intent to continue his career at the University of Memphis.

Cam Pascal, current @NorthwestMSCC OT (and Union grad) signed his letter of intent to continue his career at Memphis. #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/GqUFr8u8uG — Eve (@eve_h10) December 20, 2023

Pascal and his family held a signing ceremony at The Local Sip coffee shop in his hometown of Union, MS on early National Signing Day.

A 6′4, 305-pound tackle, Pascal played two seasons at NWCC from 2022-23′. After appearing in just four games his freshman year, he became a starter on the offensive line in 2023.

Pascal helped Northwest compete in the MACCC playoffs his sophomore season. Now, he’s ready to make the short move from Senatobia to Memphis.

“If I make it out of JUCO, I’m built for it, I’m ready for anything,” Pascal said. “I’m real proud like, I get to sign a DI offer. Don’t too many people do this where I’m from, so I’m trying to have everything on my back, and just do it. Just so the people in the city can see they can do it too.”

Out of Union High School, Pascal was a 247Sports 2-star offensive lineman. Pascal made the move from the defensive line to the offensive line when he joined Union’s varsity team. He credits his high school football coach, Jordan Wren, for making it this far in his playing career.

“When I think about Cameron’s story,” Wren began, “I think about the first time I saw him. I was like, Cameron - you know, big kid - what position do you play? He said, ‘D-line’ and I said, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘Yes, sir.’ I said, ‘Not no more.’ And, he looked at me funny and I said ‘You’re an offensive lineman.’ We talked about that recently, and he said, you know, if I didn’t play offensive line, I don’t know if I’d be going DI today,” he finished.

“At first I was mad,” Pascal said. “Then, I thought about it and said, ‘I’m just going to take all my anger out on the D-lineman, and it worked out real well.”

Pascal adds that his ultimate goal while at Memphis is to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in two years, and then declare for the NFL Draft.

Pascal will begin in Memphis’ program on January 14th, 2024.

