The importance of vehicle safety during the holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the holidays it can be easy to forget to lock your vehicles, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department encourages you to do so.

Whether you are at home or out shopping, always double-check that you have locked your doors.

Before getting out, be sure to scan your backseat making sure that it is free of personal belongings, and place those items of value inside your trunk.

“Many times what we find especially with auto burglaries, is that they would go through a neighborhood or a parking lot simply checking door handles, the doors of the vehicles that are unlocked are the vehicles they end up going into very few cars actually get broken into most of the time they are simply unlocked,” says Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

If you have a car garage, it is encouraged that you park your vehicle inside at night, and never leave your car unattended whether you are heating up your car or running inside a convenience store or restaurant.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department also encourages people to always be self-aware and if you see anything suspicious to call your local law enforcement.

Be safe this holiday season, and check your cars as well as your homes to keep you and your family safe.

