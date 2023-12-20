The importance of vehicle safety during the holidays

Whether you are at home or out shopping always double-check that you have locked your car doors.
Whether you are at home or out shopping always double-check that you have locked your car doors.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the holidays it can be easy to forget to lock your vehicles, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department encourages you to do so.

Whether you are at home or out shopping, always double-check that you have locked your doors.

Before getting out, be sure to scan your backseat making sure that it is free of personal belongings, and place those items of value inside your trunk.

“Many times what we find especially with auto burglaries, is that they would go through a neighborhood or a parking lot simply checking door handles, the doors of the vehicles that are unlocked are the vehicles they end up going into very few cars actually get broken into most of the time they are simply unlocked,” says Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

If you have a car garage, it is encouraged that you park your vehicle inside at night, and never leave your car unattended whether you are heating up your car or running inside a convenience store or restaurant.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department also encourages people to always be self-aware and if you see anything suspicious to call your local law enforcement.

Be safe this holiday season, and check your cars as well as your homes to keep you and your family safe.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman crash on December 17, 2023
Bicyclist dies in collision with SUV in Quitman
Samuel Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County, according to Sheriff...
Samuel Patrick still sought by authorities
News 11 received reports of a robbery at Brake Time gas station on Hwy 19 North Tuesday...
Armed robbery at Meridian gas station
Meridian Police announced 5 arrests made Tuesday in connection with homicide cases.
UPDATE: Five arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

Latest News

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 as we continue to fine-tune the holiday forecast
Santa just may deliver showers for Christmas
Old Hwy. 80 bridge reopens in Meridian
Old Hwy. 80 bridge reopens in Meridian.
Old Hwy. 80 bridge reopens in Meridian
The Jackson office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U. S. Attorney’s Office...
FBI issues warning about posting hoax threats, encourages ‘see something, say something’