Keyes named an NJCAA First Team All-American

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC quarterback, Ty Keyes, was named to the 2023 NJCAA Division I Football All-America First Team on Tuesday.

The quarterback was crucial in the Lions’ success this year, as he helped lead them to a second-straight MACCC Championship and a runner-up finish in the NJCAA National Championship last week.

The Taylorsville native had three 300-yard passing games and nine games in which he threw for more than one touchdown.

Keyes finished the year with 3,350 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns.

Keyes is the ninth quarterback in the Buddy Stephens era to be named an NJCAA All-American Quarterback.

