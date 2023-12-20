Keyes named an NJCAA First Team All-American

The EMCC quarterback finished his sophomore year receiving All-American Honors.
The EMCC quarterback finished his sophomore year receiving All-American Honors.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC quarterback, Ty Keyes, was named to the 2023 NJCAA Division I Football All-America First Team on Tuesday.

The quarterback was crucial in the Lions’ success this year, as he helped lead them to a second-straight MACCC Championship and a runner-up finish in the NJCAA National Championship last week.

The Taylorsville native had three 300-yard passing games and nine games in which he threw for more than one touchdown.

Keyes finished the year with 3,350 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns.

Keyes is the ninth quarterback in the Buddy Stephens era to be named an NJCAA All-American Quarterback.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman crash on December 17, 2023
Bicyclist dies in collision with SUV in Quitman
Samuel Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County, according to Sheriff...
Samuel Patrick still sought by authorities
News 11 received reports of a robbery at Brake Time gas station on Hwy 19 North Tuesday...
Armed robbery at Meridian gas station
Meridian Police announced 5 arrests made Tuesday in connection with homicide cases.
UPDATE: Five arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

Latest News

After their fist-ever victory, this week's Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Kemper...
Team of the Week: Kemper County Girls Soccer
In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, Alcorn State football coach Fred McNair speaks to reporters...
Coach Fred McNair to leave Alcorn State; Cedric Thomas named new football coach
The AHSAA has announced new classification alignments for 2024-2026.
AHSAA announce new classifications for 2024-26
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jayden Daniels bypassing bowl game to enter draft