Michael Ted Evans named Meridian’s new Fire Chief

Michael Ted Evans
Michael Ted Evans(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, Michael Ted Evans was approved to be Meridian’s new Fire Chief.

Evans is currently the sitting state representative for Mississippi’s 45th District. He did not run for re-election to the House this year, but ran unsuccessfully for sheriff of Kemper County. The race was decided in the Democratic Primary with incumbent James Moore winning.

Evans is a member of the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association. Among the certifications listed in his biography are emergency medical technician, search and rescue diver, professional firefighter, FEMA incident commander, hazardous materials technician, rope rescue and arson investigator.

