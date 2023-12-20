New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a coronavirus subvariant is now the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

The CDC reported subvariant JN.1 is now causing about 20% of new COVID-19 infections across the country.

The strain already dominated in the Northeast where it’s estimated to cause about a third of new infections there.

The CDC estimated the spread of the subvariant more than doubled in the U.S. between late November and mid-December, perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity.

The CDC said as of Dec. 9, only about 18% of adults had received the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health agency is now calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police announced 5 arrests made Tuesday in connection with homicide cases.
Five arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases
News 11 received reports of a robbery at Brake Time gas station on Hwy 19 North Tuesday...
Armed robbery at Meridian gas station
Shooting investigation underway in Newton.
Shooting investigation underway in Newton
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say
Samuel Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County, according to Sheriff...
Samuel Patrick still sought by authorities

Latest News

A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital
Oil tanker battery explosion in Clarke County
Oil tanker battery explosion in Clarke County
Officials said they were unable to determine the sperm whale's cause of death.
Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach