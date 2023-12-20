Santa Claus is coming to town and so is rain showers

Rain returns for the weekend
Rain returns for the weekend(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Also known as Hump Day, because we are all halfway through the week and one day closer to Christmas. Still very cold to start the morning so find ways to stay warm. We are in store for another night with temperatures near to below freezing.

Through the day cloudy skies will take over but not expected to bring us any rain showers. Highs are in the upper 50 remaining below the average. Tomorrow makes the start of Winter Solstice and high and low temperatures will increase to above the average.

Locate your umbrella for our Christmas weekend as rain move in ahead of the cold front crosses Monday. Late Christmas Eve (Sunday evening) scattered showers are possible. Early Christmas morning (Monday) scattered thunderstorms are possible and rain will persist until the afternoon. Don’t let the rain put a damper on your holiday plans.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police announced 5 arrests made Tuesday in connection with homicide cases.
UPDATE: Five arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases
News 11 received reports of a robbery at Brake Time gas station on Hwy 19 North Tuesday...
Armed robbery at Meridian gas station
Shooting investigation underway in Newton.
Shooting investigation underway in Newton
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say
Samuel Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County, according to Sheriff...
Samuel Patrick still sought by authorities

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 20th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 20th, 2023
Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 as we continue to fine-tune the holiday forecast
Santa just may deliver showers for Christmas
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 19th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 19th, 2023
Warming up soon
Two days away from Winter Solstice