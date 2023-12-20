Santa Claus is coming to town and so is rain showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Also known as Hump Day, because we are all halfway through the week and one day closer to Christmas. Still very cold to start the morning so find ways to stay warm. We are in store for another night with temperatures near to below freezing.

Through the day cloudy skies will take over but not expected to bring us any rain showers. Highs are in the upper 50 remaining below the average. Tomorrow makes the start of Winter Solstice and high and low temperatures will increase to above the average.

Locate your umbrella for our Christmas weekend as rain move in ahead of the cold front crosses Monday. Late Christmas Eve (Sunday evening) scattered showers are possible. Early Christmas morning (Monday) scattered thunderstorms are possible and rain will persist until the afternoon. Don’t let the rain put a damper on your holiday plans.

