Santa just may deliver showers for Christmas

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 as we continue to fine-tune the holiday forecast(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Christmas holiday is quickly approaching, and Storm Team 11 is definitely keeping a close watch on the forecast model trends leading up to Christmas Day. If you’ve been praying for rain, the overall trend is leaning towards showers for the holiday weekend.

For now, it looks like a few hit & miss showers are possible Saturday courtesy of a weak upper disturbance that’ll cross our area. Then, a stronger system will move towards us... swinging a cold front into East MS and West AL by Monday. Ahead of it, it looks like showers will be possible Christmas Eve evening...with the potential for showers & storms on Christmas Day. Since this event is still days away, it’s important to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Yet, for now, it looks like Santa just may deliver the gift of rain for Christmas.

Until then, we’ll continue to deal with very cold mornings both Wednesday and Thursday (the 1st day of winter). Both afternoons will be near average ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

By Friday, temps start climbing above the average ahead of our “holiday rain maker.” Mornings will stay above freezing Friday through Christmas morning, and highs will reach the mid-upper 60s each afternoon.

