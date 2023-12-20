Team of the Week: Kemper County Girls Soccer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Kemper County High School Girls’ Soccer Team!

These girls beat the Louisville Wildcats 4-1 on Monday night, earning them their first-ever win in a soccer match.

Congratulations to the Kemper County Soccer team on the win, and congratulations on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

