Team of the Week: Kemper County Girls Soccer

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Kemper County High School Girls’ Soccer Team!

These girls beat the Louisville Wildcats 4-1 on Monday night, earning them their first-ever win in a soccer match.

Congratulations to the Kemper County Soccer team on the win, and congratulations on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

