Traffic Alert: Temporary road closure to affect travel on Hwy. 19
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary road closure on Hwy. 19 Wednesday in Neshoba County, approximately one mile south of House Grocery.
The road will be closed for about 20 minutes, starting at 1 p.m., as Central Electric runs a new line across the 4-lane.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Neshoba County deputies will assist with traffic.
