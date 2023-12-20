Traffic Alert: Temporary road closure to affect travel on Hwy. 19

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary road closure on Hwy. 19 Wednesday in Neshoba County, approximately one mile south of House Grocery.

The road will be closed for about 20 minutes, starting at 1 p.m., as Central Electric runs a new line across the 4-lane.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Neshoba County deputies will assist with traffic.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.