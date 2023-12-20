West Lauderdale teacher gives back to the band program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -West Lauderdale High’s history teacher Ed Abdella began a 24-hour bike ride at 8 am on Tuesday and ended at 8 am Wednesday.

Mr. Abdella conducted this bike ride to raise money for the Mighty Knights Band.

Throughout the ride, band members took shifts to provide food, beverages, and encouragement to Mr. Abdella and other riders who planned to join him.

“But band kids they’re the best. You know I love them. They do great in my class, they’re all high flyers and high achievers, and you know, I want to give something to them. you know, and we sometimes forget about those guys but they’re out there practicing every single day, all year long, they’re doing competitions all year long, you know, and now I want to give back to them because, you know, they deserve it,” Ed Abdella says.

As part of the fundraiser, people can pledge a donation for each mile that Mr. Abdella rides. Pledges can be made by contacting WLHS band director Kris Grant at kgrant@lauderdale.k12.ms.us. The goal is to raise $10,000 for the group.

