1-year-old dies after being ‘brutally beaten’ in Jackson; mother and neighbor being questioned

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 1-year-old child has died after being brutally beaten in Jackson, police say.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the child was unresponsive and rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Thursday with a “massive amount of trauma and bruising to their body.”

The child died at the hospital.

“It’s very disturbing to me and disheartening to me,” Wade said of the violent crime.

Two people are being questioned, including the child’s mother and a neighbor. Wade said investigators are actively looking for a male acquaintance of the mother.

“It’s very traumatizing. It’s hurtful. It’s harmful and it’s not acceptable,” Wade said.

Child Protective Services has been contacted because other children were inside the home.

