FIRST ALERT: Rain looks to impact Christmas Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hello everyone, I hope you are having an amazing day today as temperatures keep us fairly mild with cloudy skies, but the rain seems to return just in time for Christmas Eve.

Friday and Saturday it won’t feel like it’s Christmas time as we will see temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with passing clouds and no chance for rain until we get to Christmas Eve. Temperatures on Sunday will stay mild and above average in the low 70s and upper 60s, but rain moves back into our forecast just in time for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Thankfully the storm system moving through on Christmas Eve isn’t severe as of right now, so we aren’t looking for any Christmas tornadoes this year.

Christmas day we aren’t going to see too much change as rain looks to continue into Monday with temperatures staying roughly the same.

Christmas Day and Christmas Eve won’t be by any means a washout because once the main line of storms pushes through on Sunday afternoon, we will see some rain linger into Monday morning, but the day should clear up as of right now.

The day after Christmas we will see temperatures cool down into the low 60s and upper 50s with clear and cloudy skies.

