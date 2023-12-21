Hope Village for Children speaks at Rotary Club luncheon

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Rotary Club hosted its weekly luncheon on Wednesday.

Terri Province, the Executive Director of Hope Village for Children, spoke to the group about what Hope Village is, this year’s successes, and how you can help kids at Hope Village this holiday season.

Province shares more with the organization.

“We’ve grown a little bit. We’ve introduced a new program. We have a full-time education director and we’re so proud. Every one of our kids were promoted. Every one of our graduates from high school, enrolled in community college and so we’re, you know, sharing some of those things, sharing what we’re doing for Christmas. We have about 40 kids right now that live at Hope Village and this is a really special time for everybody, but it can also be a really difficult time for foster kids who aren’t able to be at home. So, we try really, really hard to make it a time where they can feel loved and special,” said Province.

You can purchase gifts for the children at Hope Village this Christmas. You can also make charitable donations to receive a tax credit this tax season.

To learn more about giving, you are encouraged to visit Hope Village’s website.

