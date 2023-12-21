Lindsay Shiver headed to U.S. despite Bahamas murder charge

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the murder for hire failed.(Source: United Press International, Inc.)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lindsay Shiver, a former Houston County pageant queen, received permission to travel from the Bahamas, where she faces murder charges, Eyewitness News reports.

A judge cleared her to come to the U.S. but restricted her to GPS tracking devices and ordered her to stay away from her husband, whom police claim she plotted to kill last summer.

Investigators say Shiver conspired with Terrance Bethel, reported to be her Caribbean lover, and Faron Newbold, who police believe would have killed Robert had officers not foiled their alleged plot.

All three pleaded not guilty and await trial.

Records indicate that Robert and Lindsay Shiver have counterclaims in a messy divorce in Thomasville, Georgia, where the couple shared a $2.4 million mansion until they split in the spring.

A former Auburn football player, Robert is vice president of an insurance company with a brief professional football career.

In 2005, Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County and finished 2nd runner-up in that year’s National Peanut Pageant.

She attended Houston Academy, an elite Dothan private school, and met Robert when they attended college at Auburn.

The couple has three children.

Shiver’s parents and other family reside in Houston County.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oil tanker battery explosion in Clarke County
Oil tanker battery explosion in Clarke County
Possible Fire at Union Hotel in Meridian
Minor fire at Union Hotel in Meridian
Meridian Police announced 5 arrests made Tuesday in connection with homicide cases.
Five arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases
There will be a temporary road closure on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.
Traffic Alert: Temporary road closure to affect travel on Hwy. 19
McNair is now using an oxygen machine while his ribs heal.
Collins man recovering from injuries after tree stand accident

Latest News

The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
Kenneth Eugene Smith
Judge weighs request to stop nation’s first execution by nitrogen, in Alabama
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
crime scene tape
Jones Co. sheriff opens death investigation into Wednesday shooting