Local businesses in Meridian are here for last minute holiday shopping

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you procrastinated on buying gifts this holiday season, there’s still plenty of time.

Local stores in Downtown Meridian have a wide selection of things that you could put under your Christmas tree this year.

Melissa Love, owner of Generations Fine Paper and Gifts, spoke with News 11 and shared some tips for last minute shoppers in this season of giving.

“Don’t stress all the stores locally. Still have plenty of merchandise, and that’s one good thing about shopping local is because we are here until the bitter end and like at Amazon or online store that you have to overnight shipping. We’re here. Candles are very nice to everyone. Wine glasses. We’ve got great selections of that. We’ve got pretty flowers. We’ve got jewelry. Thanks to everybody. Shop shopping local and supporting Meridian area. We will always be sure to take care of all your gift needs.” said Love.

Generations Fine Paper and Gifts is celebrating the season of giving by offering free gift wrapping to all who aren’t confident in their wrapping skills.

With just five days to go before the big day, many local stores around Downtown Meridian are here to help with all your last-minute shopping needs.

