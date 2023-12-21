Merry Ale Trail happening Friday

By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Before the Christmas holiday, Meridian Main Street wants to invite all of the adults out for one more night of fun.

The Merry Ale Trail is a spin-off of the other ale trails that have taken place throughout the year.

There will be special holiday drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Meridian Main Street loves to see the community come together to support local businesses while also having a good time.

“It is where we all come together downtown, and we try to experience all the bars and restaurants that downtown has to offer, so they’re all offering special discounts. And the idea is to at least try to hit six of them, mark off some off your list and we’ll all meet back at one central location after 9:00 and turn in your cards, and you’ll be able to win some door prizes as well,” said Meridian Main Street Director Matt Schanrock.

To participate, you must first go to Harvest Grill between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, December 22, to pick up your card and directions for the trail.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police announced 5 arrests made Tuesday in connection with homicide cases.
Five arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases
News 11 received reports of a robbery at Brake Time gas station on Hwy 19 North Tuesday...
Armed robbery at Meridian gas station
Shooting investigation underway in Newton.
Shooting investigation underway in Newton
A pedestrian was fatally struck in the parking lot of a Louisiana Albertsons store.
Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say
Samuel Patrick is wanted for several felony warrants out of Scott County, according to Sheriff...
Samuel Patrick still sought by authorities

Latest News

So, your Christmas won't be cold... but there will be showers
As winter arrives, milder air will start to move in
Hope Village for Children speaks at Rotary Club luncheon
City of Meridian appoints new fire chief
Hope Village for Children speaks at Rotary Club luncheon.
Hope Village for Children leader speaks to Rotary Club