Merry Ale Trail happening Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Before the Christmas holiday, Meridian Main Street wants to invite all of the adults out for one more night of fun.

The Merry Ale Trail is a spin-off of the other ale trails that have taken place throughout the year.

There will be special holiday drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Meridian Main Street loves to see the community come together to support local businesses while also having a good time.

“It is where we all come together downtown, and we try to experience all the bars and restaurants that downtown has to offer, so they’re all offering special discounts. And the idea is to at least try to hit six of them, mark off some off your list and we’ll all meet back at one central location after 9:00 and turn in your cards, and you’ll be able to win some door prizes as well,” said Meridian Main Street Director Matt Schanrock.

To participate, you must first go to Harvest Grill between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, December 22, to pick up your card and directions for the trail.

