Mississippi United To End Homelessness observes National Homeless Persons Memorial Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi United To End Homelessness also known as MUTEH hosted an event to pay tribute and show respect to those who have died due to homelessness.

Every year, December 21 is observed as National Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

The 21 is the first day of winter, which is the longest night of the year.

Allen Tisdale, the Development Coordinator at MUTEH, said the event focused on remembering those who have passed on but also how to continue to find solutions to homelessness.

“Today, we’re coming together with partners in the community in order to honor those individuals who died in the past year while experiencing homelessness. So, every year we try to partner with different agencies across the region and put together an event that will honor those individuals who, for one reason or another, we’re not able to move into housing and it gives us this opportunity to honor their name and to honor their memory,” said Tisdale.

At the event, names were read aloud of those who had passed away this year, two solos were performed, and speakers gave inspirational words to the crowd.

Refreshments and bags with items like socks and hats were given to those in need.

