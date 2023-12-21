Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Biden found competent to stand trial

By Lee Peck
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden -- allegedly calling the White House to make that threat -- has been found competent for trial.

Suspect John Andrew Bazor, Junior -- allegedly made the threat back in July of 2022. He’s since underwent a mental evaluation to see if is fit to stand trial and District Judge Kristi DuBose signing off that he is fit for trial -- and ordered him to be discharged from the mental facility where he is currently hospitalized and brought back to the Southern District for future court proceedings.

Taking a look back -- Bazor was arrested July 18, 2022 by Secret Service agents -- who allege he called the White House switchboard the week before at 9:37 p.m. July 10th -- saying quote: “I am coming to assassinate the President; I can’t wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him.”

The complaint also says Bazor made several calls to the Secret Service office in Mobile the weekend before he called the White House and indicates he went to the FBI office in Mobile to file a complaint -- even calling the State Department and the CIA.

At the time -- his attorney said that alone would be enough for a mental evaluation -- but according to the Secret Service affidavit -- Bazor’s mother told investigators that she had tried to have him involuntarily committed to a mental health facility and that he long has exhibited signs of instability.

Judge DuBose directing his transfer from the medical facility be expedited and to immediately notify the Clerk of Court upon Bazor’s return to the Southern District of Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

