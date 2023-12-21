Rain is on the way for our Christmas Weekend

Scattered t-storms possible
Scattered t-storms possible
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are inching closer to Christmas day and today we welcome in the Winter season. It sure does feel like Winter heading out early morning as we start the day below freezing once again. Continue to stay warm through the morning, by the afternoon highs are in the low 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will continue to rise above the average over the next few days. A disturbance brings rain showers and scattered thunderstorms to our front door on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Rain moves in later Sunday evening and becomes more widespread through the night into much of Christmas morning. Winds are also very gusty up to 25mph. Stay updated with Storm Team 11. Have a great day.

