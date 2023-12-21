Santa Tracker ready for Christmas Eve, fun games available now

WTOK Santa Tracker - Wilson Saw
Tracking Santa starts Christmas Eve!
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Santa Tracker is now online and will be active starting Christmas Eve. Find the Santa Tracker here. It’s sponsored by Wilson Saw and Outdoor Power.

You may track Santa starting Christmas Eve, but there are games and other fun stuff available now.

Read about how NORAD tracks Santa and find the countdown clock here.

