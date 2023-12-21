Tylan McNichols becomes first NCHS Cougar since 2014 to go Division I

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County High School graduate, Tylan McNichols, signed with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to continue his academic and football career.

A weapon on both sides of the ball for the Newton County Cougars will play linebacker at the next level.

McNichols is a 247Sports 3-star recruit who comes in at 6′0, and 210 pounds.

A versatile defender from the 'Sip, join us in welcoming our newest Blazer, Tylan McNichols.#WinAsOne | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/jSmX5bhCFX — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) December 20, 2023

“Not many people from around here go off and play other than JUCO,” said McNichols. “I’m trying to put us (Newton County) on the map. I’m doing everything for them honestly.”

McNichols knows he’s carrying the weight of those who came before him at NCHS. He is the first NCHS graduate since 2014 to receive an offer from a Division I program straight out of high school.

His journey has been tough, too. McNichols suffered two separate AC joint tears, one in his right shoulder and one in his left, during his sophomore and junior years of high school. He was also sidelined for part of his senior season with a toe injury.

McNichols made his return in week six of the 2023 season. He caught the first pass of the game for Newton County, who were eager to get him back on the field.

“When he came back, it filled a big void,” Newton County’s head football coach, Bobby Bass stated. “Him just stepping up and being the leader on both sides of the ball for us. We’re definitely going to feel his absence... A lot of kids dream of playing Division I football, it’s just really hard. He’s put in a lot of work, he’s overcome a lot of injuries, so I’m absolutely really proud for him,” he finished.

McNichols graduated from Newton County on Dec. 15th, 2023. An entire semester before his teammates and classmates, to get a little bit of a head start at the next level.

He’ll make the move to Birmingham and get started in their football program in January.

