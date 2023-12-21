As winter arrives, milder air will start to move in

So, your Christmas won't be cold... but there will be showers
So, your Christmas won't be cold... but there will be showers
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We say hello to a new season on Thursday... winter! It’ll officially arrive around 9:30PM when the center of the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn...known as the Winter Solstice. In a nutshell, winter is known as the shortest day of the year due to the least amount of daylight ( & on the flipside... it brings the longest night). However, after the first day of winter, days start getting a little bit longer.

Later sunsets are in our future...
Later sunsets are in our future...

By the end of January, local sunset times will be after 5PM. By the start of Daylight Saving Time (March 10th), the sun will set at 7PM for Meridian.

WARMING UP

Thursday morning will feel wintry as temps start at or just below the freezing mark. So, dress warmly as you start the day. Thankfully, the afternoon will warm up to seasonable low 60s with a mainly cloudy sky. By Friday, a southerly wind will take over...leading to milder weather leading up to Christmas. Mornings will stay above freezing, and highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s Friday - Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS RAIN

A cold front will approach our area during the holiday weekend, and it’ll bring rain into our area by Christmas Eve evening. Rain is likely overnight into Christmas morning, then showers will start to taper off by Christmas afternoon. There could be some thunderstorms, but you can count on breezy conditions as this system will have a lot of wind energy. Rainfall estimates of around 1″ are possible. Stay tuned for updates regarding timing, strength of storms, and rainfall amounts as we get closer.

Behind this system, it gets chilly again as we wrap up the last week of 2023.

