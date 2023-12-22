City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Jessica Kelly1996Simple Assault Threat
Aaliya D. Miller1997Simple Assault Threat
Telephone Harassment
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 21, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:53 PM on December 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 33rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

