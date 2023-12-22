FIRST ALERT: Rain returns for your Christmas Eve plans

Sunday, which is Christmas Eve, we will see some storms developing mainly in the afternoon so...
Sunday, which is Christmas Eve, we will see some storms developing mainly in the afternoon so any plans in the morning look good, but we will see the main line of storms push in after lunchtime.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful and warm day as we are looking at a very wet Christmas Eve.

Saturday we will see temperatures well above average with our highs in the low 70s, so it won’t feel like Christmas for the day before Christmas Eve. There will be plenty of sunshine as well with just some passing clouds so a beautiful day for any Saturday plans.

Sunday, which is Christmas Eve, we will see some storms developing mainly in the afternoon so any plans in the morning look good, but we will see the main line of storms push in after lunchtime.

The storms will be strong but thankfully not severe as our biggest threat will be Localized flooding and Gusty winds.

Make sure you hold onto your umbrella for Christmas day because there is a chance, we will see some straggler storms as the frontal boundary pushes out of our area. Christmas day won’t be a total washout, but you will want to keep your Umbrella close by.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2023
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2023
Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say

Latest News

Dog with its tongue out
Reasons why pets might not be the best gift to give for Christmas
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee
Warrant issued for Jackson mother accused in brutal beating death of 1-year-old
Warrant issued for Jackson mother accused in brutal beating death of 1-year-old
A real Ozempic shot, left, is compared with a fake one.
FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources