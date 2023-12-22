FIRST ALERT: Rain returns for your Christmas Eve plans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful and warm day as we are looking at a very wet Christmas Eve.

Saturday we will see temperatures well above average with our highs in the low 70s, so it won’t feel like Christmas for the day before Christmas Eve. There will be plenty of sunshine as well with just some passing clouds so a beautiful day for any Saturday plans.

Sunday, which is Christmas Eve, we will see some storms developing mainly in the afternoon so any plans in the morning look good, but we will see the main line of storms push in after lunchtime.

The storms will be strong but thankfully not severe as our biggest threat will be Localized flooding and Gusty winds.

Make sure you hold onto your umbrella for Christmas day because there is a chance, we will see some straggler storms as the frontal boundary pushes out of our area. Christmas day won’t be a total washout, but you will want to keep your Umbrella close by.

