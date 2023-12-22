Jay Lindsey becomes Patrician Academy's first football player to sign with Alabama

Patrician Academy tight end, Jay Lindsey, signs his letter of intent to play for Alabama during the early national signing day period.(WTOK Sports)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Not many athletes from Choctaw County, Ala. go on to play for the biggest university in the state.

Patrician Academy tight end, Jay Lindsey, is officially the first football player from the school to sign a letter of intent to join the Alabama Crimson Tide program.

Lindsey joins the No. 2 consensus 2024 signing class in the nation.

“Why not Alabama?” Lindsey said.

The two-sport athlete decommitted from Mississippi State in August and announced his commitment to Alabama shortly after.

Growing up as an Alabama fan, the decision to stay in-state was not a hard one to make.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Lindsey. “I mean, [Saban’s] the greatest coach of all time. It’s just an honor to say that I’m going to be coached by him.”

Lindsey, a talented pitcher as well, wasn’t sure if football was the right path for him until recently.

He grew up with his dad, Jonathan Lindsey, as his head football and baseball coach. With the talent to go in either direction, it wasn’t until the influx of football offers from various Division I schools at the end of his junior year that he decided to pursue it further.

“It was very overwhelming, it came out of nowhere,” Lindsey said.

Now, ESPN ranks Lindsey as the No. 8 best tight end in the nation.

Becoming Patrician Academy’s first football player to sign with the Crimson Tide is something Lindsey knows he can’t take for granted.

“All the little kids that walk around the halls here, they look up to me. All the grown-ups tell me that. I couldn’t be any more proud.” Lindsey said.

