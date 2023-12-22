Knights of Columbus prepares for blood drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Before the season of giving is over, you have one more chance to do so.

The Knights of Columbus in Meridian will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday from 10 a.m. To 7 p.m.

William Nix, a past Grand Knight, encourages the public to give the gift of life this holiday season.

“The blood that is collected here is used to supply our area hospitals and so when you give blood at this blood drive, you are supporting the Meridian healthcare community. I just hope to see you all out here on Tuesday. The need for blood is so high in the holidays and this is again is a time of year it’s tough to schedule blood drives, so if you can get here, please do,” said Nix.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal order that does charitable works in the community.

Donors will be treated to Polk’s sausage dogs, t-shirts and be entered into drawings to win prizes.

Again, the blood drive is on Tuesday from 10 a.m. To 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.