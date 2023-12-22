Marion Police Department gearing up for its annual Christmas toy drive

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -For the last 15 years the Marion Police Department has taken the task of collecting toys and giving them to kids who might not wake up to gifts under the tree.

Chief Randall Davis understands that people struggle to make ends meet but hopes gifting toys can be one less thing a parent has to worry about.

“A few months ago, things were looking kind of dim; we didn’t know if we were going to pull it off. But guess what, they came through for us, and we’re going to be to have this toy drive and it’s going to be just like before. We open the doors to everybody. We want everybody to come and have a good time, and this is just for the community. We know people have trouble all through the year. Of course, gas prices have got better. But guess what? The grocery prices and everything else is higher. So this is just something to help the community out, help them get through Christmas, and make sure the kids have some for Christmas,” said Davis.

Seeing children’s smiling faces makes these officers happy, but they hope what they are doing leaves a larger impact on each child’s life.

“It makes us feel great. I mean, you know, I always, you know, tell my officers to look. It’s just more to it out here than just writing tickets and taking people to jail. It makes us feel good. Let the kids know we care about them. Let the parents know we we care about them because right now these these used to fighting demons. Right now, there’s a lot of stuff going on, a lot of adversity going on with drugs and gangs and everything else, and we just doing our best, our part to keep them away from it,” said Davis.

This year’s toy drive even has something special for the parents. They will be entered into a raffle, giving them a chance to win things like TVs or vacuums.

The police department will be handing out toys and 800 hotdogs at the Hamasa Shriners Temple in Marion on Saturday December 23, from 8 a.m. until the last person has received a toy. To donate toys or money you can drop them off at the town hall of Marion.

