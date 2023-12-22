Michaels expected to open January 13

Michaels soft launched their new store on today(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michaels has soft-launched its store in the Meridian Crossroads.

The Arts and crafts store is expected to have a Grand Opening on January 13, 2024.

Hours may vary on Christmas Eve and they will be closed on Christmas Day, but normal hours of operation are:

Monday-Thursday 9 am to 9 pm

Friday-Saturday from 8 am until 10 pm

Sundays from 8 am until 6 pm

