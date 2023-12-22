Not a white Christmas this year, but a rainy one

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! Weather conditions are looking up over the next couple of day. Highs range in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the low 40s. Cloudy skies to start the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine over the area by the afternoon. It will be a great day to get out if you have any last minute holiday shopping or travel plans.

We are dashing into Christmas weekend with warmer weather followed by rain showers. We are dry for Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Christmas Eve and Day holds next next chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. Winds are gusty up to 30mph+ as storms move in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Secure your outdoor furniture, pet, and plants.

Rainfall totals by the end of day on Monday are nearing 1 inch of most of the viewing area, but some of us could see nearly 2 inches of rainfall. Sadly, we are dealing with the rain and storms on Christmas Day. However, the rain is still much needed to help relive the drought. Rain clears by next week and temps drop nearly 10 degrees between Monday and Tuesday. Drier conditions return, but temperatures will remain below the average. Merry Christmas to all.

