Reasons why pets might not be the best gift to give for Christmas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -When opening special gifts, people’s faces light up, and often times those special gifts could be a new pet.

A new pet comes with lifelong responsibilities, and some might not be able to tackle the task. So before giving maybe a dog or cat, consider all of the responsibilities that are tied to it.

“Think, think very carefully. About it, be sure you’re willing to commit. That dog is going to have to be fed every day. That dog’s going to need bathing. That dog’s going to need walking. You really need to have a fenced yard so your dog isn’t out running around and becoming yet another stray. You have to pay for all sorts of shots and medications. So it’s an expense, and it’s a real commitment of time and labor,” said Roadside Rescue Network Volunteer Joyce Lane.

If you still would like to have a pet but do not want as many long-term responsibilities, the roadside rescue network has a way to make that happen.

“I would suggest that you foster puppies and foster dogs for the association. Here, you get the benefit of having dogs for short term, different kinds of dogs. And you don’t have the cost, you don’t have the time constraints, and it just works out really, really nicely if you do it that way,” said Lane.

To foster a dog contact the Roadside Rescue Network by clicking here.

