Santa stops by Philadelphia Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Santa made his stop in Philadelphia this evening to hand out toys to all the good boys and girls in the area.

The Santa meet and greet was put on at the Sportsman Club in Philadelphia where Toys for Tots and the Marcus Dupree Foundation came together to make sure every child had a shot at a merry Christmas.

Local area coordinator for Toys for Tots in Southern Mississippi, Deonka Boozier Mazie, gives thanks to Save a Child, Save a Life and the NFL retired players because without them they wouldn’t be out in Philadelphia.

“We came here today to partner with the Marcus Dupree Foundation and as part of the NFL retired community to let them know that, hey, we are a part of the Community and we’re here to serve the children. We want to make sure that every child has a little Christmas.” said Mazie.

Through the combined efforts of the two organizations, Toys for Tots and The Dupree Foundation were able to give out over 450 toys.

They plan on doing this event again next year and for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.