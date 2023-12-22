Tips for last minute holiday travelers

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Travel during the holidays is always hectic.

From buying a ticket to getting to and through the airport, all of these things tend to become more difficult due to the amount of people traveling at one time.

Meridian Regional Airport has seen an increase in holiday travelers this year compared to last year and shared some tips on how to make your trip through the airport a little bit easier.

Tom Williams, president of Meridian Airport Authority, gave us some of his suggestions.

“Really, we are prepared for this level of traffic all the time anyway. This is what we staff for because there are a lot of times that we are this busy through the year, but they’re more days in a row that we’re busy right around the holidays. So the the best tip I can give is to be patient. Now. I flew last week. Everything was on time, the connections were great. We even got into Houston early. So generally that’s how things go. But at times there are delays, whether it’s weather or something else. So be patient. The airline, believe me, is doing their absolute best to get you to your destination because that’s where they want you to be.” said Williams.

Williams says that one of the good features of the Meridian Regional Airport is its size.

The smaller airport allows for faster travel through it, making it easier for everyone involved.

Because of this Williams suggests that travelers get to the airport at least an hour before their flight and also adds that because of the airport’s size they shouldn’t have to worry about getting there any sooner than that.

