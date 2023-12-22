USPS reminds public to use shipping tools to send and monitor packages

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Services is coming to a close.

USPS said they processed 12 billion packages and mail pieces with an average delivery time of 2.5 days last year.

Debra Fetterly, the Strategic Communications Specialist with USPS, wants to remind the public of shipping tools they can use to send and monitor packages.

“For customer convenience throughout the year, we have carrier pickup. It’s a free service. Customers can go online at usps.com and register for a package pickup for the following day. So then when their carrier delivers their regular mail, he or she can also pick up their package or packages free of charge. We also have a service called click and ship. If you can’t leave your home or your office. You can create your own labels at your home or your office. And the other thing I’d like to mention is informed delivery is a free feature. Customers can sign up for that at usps.com and what that is, you’ll get a daily e-mail with the picture of the cover of your mail piece, whether it’s a letter or a package in that mail or package will be delivered that day or soon. So that’s a good way to track your packages,” said Fetterly.

USPS also asks the public to leave their porch lights on because deliveries will be made during the day earlier and later than usual.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.