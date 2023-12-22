Warrant issued for Jackson mother accused in brutal beating death of 1-year-old

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department held a press conference Friday morning to announce two warrants in the death of a 1-year-old child that investigators say was “brutally beaten.”

Police Chief Joseph Wade said the child’s mother, Yolanda Hunter, will be charged with felony child abuse after her child was unresponsive and rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Thursday with a “massive amount of trauma and bruising to their body.”

JPD is also actively looking for Herman Coleman, also known as Herman Arthur Gardner, 33, also accused of felony child abuse. The two had “some sort” of relationship, the chief said, and Gardner/Coleman was, “in close proximity” of the child when it stopped breathing. Both charges are expected to be upgraded to capital murder pending the autopsy results.

Four other children in the home are now in the custody of Child Protective Services who will be looking into whether or not they were abused.

Watch the full press conference below.

BREAKING NEWS: Warrants issued after 1-year-old "brutally beaten," killed in Jackson. https://shorturl.at/mquU4

Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Friday, December 22, 2023

