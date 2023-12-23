The Carter Foundation 9th Annual Christmas Celebration

The Carter Foundation wanted to help bring joy to the community as they gathered off of 8th Street to bring toys to the kids.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Carter Foundation wanted to help bring joy to the community as they gathered off of 8th Street to bring toys to the kids.

The goal was to bring joy and give toys to kids all across the community so that no one would be without toys on Christmas day.

The Carter Foundation wants to make sure that everyone has a very nice holiday and we spoke with James Carter about the joy of giving back to the community.

“It’s a blessing and it is always a blessing to be in a position to bless others and I just thank god for people who keep believing in us because we have been doing it nine years, so nine years is a long time for the community to still gravitate towards what we are doing and to support it.”

The Carter Foundation wanted to thank everyone for their help in putting this event together and that they are excited for their holiday banquet on December 30th.

