Christmas at The Cookie Store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Cookie Store located in the Uptown Meridian Mall is doing something special this year for the holidays.

The Cookie Store will be hosting hot cocoa, cookies, and snow globe decorating event this Saturday from 10:30am to 1:30pm.

You can purchase tickets for the event at the store for 6$ per child.

The event is for kids from ages 3 to 10.

News 11 spoke to The Cookie Store Manager, Kevesha Tinsley, about the inspiration behind coming up with this event.

“I’m doing it because like normally the mall will host an event which they do stand on. I think Santa milk and cookies, but this year they wasn’t doing it so I reached out to the mall manager and just asked if I can do something. So just to kind of keep the tradition alive.” said Tinsley.

The Cookie Store is offering everything for free with the purchase of a ticket and they encourage everyone to come out and be a part of it.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.