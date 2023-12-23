FIRST ALERT: Rain eyes Mississippi and Alabama for Christmas Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are having a great Christmas Eve Eve, it does not really feel like Christmas across much of East Mississippi and Western Alabama as we will stay unseasonably warm into the start of Christmas with some rain being added into the mix.

Temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the low 70s to upper 60s with rain moving in Sunday afternoon. Those showers will still linger into Christmas morning, but it won’t be a total washout for Christmas day as sunshine will come back into the area by the afternoon.

We will see anywhere from 0.5 to 1.0 inches by Monday evening so some localized flooding could occur.

After Christmas temperatures will cool down a lot as we will be back below average by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.