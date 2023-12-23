‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2023
Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say
Patrician Academy tight end, Jay Lindsey, signs his letter of intent to play for Alabama...
Jay Lindsey becomes Patrician Academy’s first football player to sign with Alabama
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Santa’s reindeer have been cleared to legally enter the United States to deliver gifts for...
USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies
Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades...
Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”