Last days for Christmas shopping

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For some Christmas couldn’t have come soon enough but for folks doing last minute shopping, they might wish they had a little more time.

And local stores in Downtown Meridian are here to give them that.

As Christmas lands on a Monday this year and many stores are closed on Sundays, tomorrow could be your last day to get gifts for loved ones.

Stores around Meridian urge shoppers to get what they need and had some tips for last-minute shoppers to avoid missing out.

“There were people shopping today before we even got the door open, we just went ahead and said, let’s open the door early. We have several things going on. We have some jackets on sale, several things and ladies on sale. We have a buy one, get one free in several categories.” said Robert Loeb, owner of Loeb’s.”

Local stores around Downtown Meridian suggest you come by as early as you can tomorrow as things may start to run out.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2023
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor
Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say
Patrician Academy tight end, Jay Lindsey, signs his letter of intent to play for Alabama...
Jay Lindsey becomes Patrician Academy’s first football player to sign with Alabama

Latest News

Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in...
State lawmaker refiles bill to increase punishments for those caught selling fentanyl
Michaels soft-launched its crafts store in the Meridian Crossroads
Michaels expected to open January 13
Students from West Lauderdale sing on Sounds of the Season.
Sounds of the Season features local singers, musicians
Knights of Columbus prepares for blood drive