Last days for Christmas shopping

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For some Christmas couldn’t have come soon enough but for folks doing last minute shopping, they might wish they had a little more time.

And local stores in Downtown Meridian are here to give them that.

As Christmas lands on a Monday this year and many stores are closed on Sundays, tomorrow could be your last day to get gifts for loved ones.

Stores around Meridian urge shoppers to get what they need and had some tips for last-minute shoppers to avoid missing out.

“There were people shopping today before we even got the door open, we just went ahead and said, let’s open the door early. We have several things going on. We have some jackets on sale, several things and ladies on sale. We have a buy one, get one free in several categories.” said Robert Loeb, owner of Loeb’s.”

Local stores around Downtown Meridian suggest you come by as early as you can tomorrow as things may start to run out.

