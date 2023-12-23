Marion Toy Drive

People were able to come in and pick out a toy as it was first come first serve but the town...
People were able to come in and pick out a toy as it was first come first serve but the town of Marion wanted to make sure no one left empty-handed.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Marion Toy Drive kicked off with hundreds of people in line early this morning so they could make sure their children could have a toy for Christmas.

Marion police department worked with the whole town of Marion to come together to make sure the less fortunate were able to make this a Christmas their children would never forget. People were able to come in and pick out a toy as it was first come first serve but the town of Marion wanted to make sure no one left empty-handed.

We spoke with Chief Randall Davis about the importance of making sure there are no children left behind.

“Well, this is the 15th anniversary of our annual toy drive and just like the mayor and I were discussing we are here to help people. You see this big line of people and they are here for a reason and the community and all of our businesses in the community came together to make this happen. It’s just a beautiful day to come out here and help the people of our community.”

The town of Marion wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday as well as give out a big thanks to everyone who was able to donate and help.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say
Patrician Academy tight end, Jay Lindsey, signs his letter of intent to play for Alabama...
Jay Lindsey becomes Patrician Academy’s first football player to sign with Alabama
The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard...
WATCH: Thieves steal $250,000 worth of items at Chanel store
Deonka Boozier Mazie of Toys for Tots and Marcus Dupree of The Marcus Dupree Foundation at...
Santa makes stop in Philadelphia
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., reacts to a reporter's questions following a...
Punishing their own but passing few laws, a Congress in chaos leaves much to do in 2024

Latest News

12-22-2023 PM Weather with Chase Franks
Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in...
State lawmaker refiles bill to increase punishments for those caught selling fentanyl
Michaels soft-launched its crafts store in the Meridian Crossroads
Michaels expected to open January 13
Students from West Lauderdale sing on Sounds of the Season.
Sounds of the Season features local singers, musicians