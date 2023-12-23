MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Marion Toy Drive kicked off with hundreds of people in line early this morning so they could make sure their children could have a toy for Christmas.

Marion police department worked with the whole town of Marion to come together to make sure the less fortunate were able to make this a Christmas their children would never forget. People were able to come in and pick out a toy as it was first come first serve but the town of Marion wanted to make sure no one left empty-handed.

We spoke with Chief Randall Davis about the importance of making sure there are no children left behind.

“Well, this is the 15th anniversary of our annual toy drive and just like the mayor and I were discussing we are here to help people. You see this big line of people and they are here for a reason and the community and all of our businesses in the community came together to make this happen. It’s just a beautiful day to come out here and help the people of our community.”

The town of Marion wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday as well as give out a big thanks to everyone who was able to donate and help.

