Raekwon Davis hosts Rae’s Elves Christmas Relief

5 Meridian Housing Authority families and children of public housing received wish list gifts...
5 Meridian Housing Authority families and children of public housing received wish list gifts on behalf of Raekwon Davis, an MHS Alumni.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Native Raekwon Davis hosted Rae’s Elves Christmas Relief on Saturday, December 23rd at the Meridian Housing Authority.

The purpose of this event was to give back to those of his community while also spreading the holiday cheer to families in Meridian.

5 Meridian Housing Authority families and children of public housing received wish list gifts on behalf of Raekwon Davis, an MHS Alumni.

“It feels great to be in that position to help kids, help families, and just bring up the Christmas spirit around the city and just show everyone that you don’t have to have a lot of money just go back and give back, help the little kids and make them smile, that’s it,” says Raekwon Davis.

“This is an awesome opportunity and an awesome event, and we really appreciate Raekwon Davis who has given a lot to this community and a lot to our city, he means so much,” Executive Director of The Meridian Housing Authority Ronald Turner Sr. says.

JaBella Anthony from MHA also expressed her gratitude to Raekwon Davis for making her Christmas one she will never forget.

Although the NFL Star was not able to attend this event due to his Sunday night match-up against the Dallas Cowboys, he still found a way to make this Christmas extra special for those in his community.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say
Patrician Academy tight end, Jay Lindsey, signs his letter of intent to play for Alabama...
Jay Lindsey becomes Patrician Academy’s first football player to sign with Alabama
The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard...
WATCH: Thieves steal $250,000 worth of items at Chanel store
Yolanda Hunter
Mother accused in beating death of 1-year-old turns herself in to authorities
Deonka Boozier Mazie of Toys for Tots and Marcus Dupree of The Marcus Dupree Foundation at...
Santa makes stop in Philadelphia

Latest News

The Carter Foundation wanted to help bring joy to the community as they gathered off of 8th...
The Carter Foundation 9th Annual Christmas Celebration
Gloria Johnson won first place in the 2023 Holiday House Decorating Contest
Winners announced in WTOK Holiday House Decorating Contest
Those showers will still linger into Christmas morning, but it won’t be a total washout for...
FIRST ALERT: Rain eyes Mississippi and Alabama for Christmas Eve
People were able to come in and pick out a toy as it was first come first serve but the town...
Marion Toy Drive