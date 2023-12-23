Raekwon Davis hosts Rae’s Elves Christmas Relief

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Native Raekwon Davis hosted Rae’s Elves Christmas Relief on Saturday, December 23rd at the Meridian Housing Authority.

The purpose of this event was to give back to those of his community while also spreading the holiday cheer to families in Meridian.

5 Meridian Housing Authority families and children of public housing received wish list gifts on behalf of Raekwon Davis, an MHS Alumni.

“It feels great to be in that position to help kids, help families, and just bring up the Christmas spirit around the city and just show everyone that you don’t have to have a lot of money just go back and give back, help the little kids and make them smile, that’s it,” says Raekwon Davis.

“This is an awesome opportunity and an awesome event, and we really appreciate Raekwon Davis who has given a lot to this community and a lot to our city, he means so much,” Executive Director of The Meridian Housing Authority Ronald Turner Sr. says.

JaBella Anthony from MHA also expressed her gratitude to Raekwon Davis for making her Christmas one she will never forget.

Although the NFL Star was not able to attend this event due to his Sunday night match-up against the Dallas Cowboys, he still found a way to make this Christmas extra special for those in his community.

