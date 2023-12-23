Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas

The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them celebrate Christmas. (Source: WCBS)
By Alice Gainer, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The Salvation Army is working overtime to help those in need this holiday season.

Rows and rows of toys were given out at the Salvation Army Times Square Community Center this week.

Parents and children were able to pick out gifts and have them wrapped.

“With the high costs of bills, this is a way to alleviate some of the weight off the parents and put some joy into the hearts of children,” said Yuco Hall, with the Salvation Army.

The team said about 300 to 400 people attended.

“It just gives them a sense of pride and happiness to choose the toys that their children are going to open up on Christmas,” said LeNissa Sukhdeo, with the Salvation Army.

And what’s Christmas without food?

The Bronx Catholic Charities distributed fresh produce and meats.

A steady crowd of about 250 people attended.

These were just a few of the examples of New York residents helping each other during this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say
Patrician Academy tight end, Jay Lindsey, signs his letter of intent to play for Alabama...
Jay Lindsey becomes Patrician Academy’s first football player to sign with Alabama
The suspects got away in a white sedan they had left running outside the store with its hazard...
WATCH: Thieves steal $250,000 worth of items at Chanel store
Yolanda Hunter
Mother accused in beating death of 1-year-old turns herself in to authorities
Deonka Boozier Mazie of Toys for Tots and Marcus Dupree of The Marcus Dupree Foundation at...
Santa makes stop in Philadelphia

Latest News

5 Meridian Housing Authority families and children of public housing received wish list gifts...
Raekwon Davis hosts Rae’s Elves Christmas Relief
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas