Sounds of the Season features local singers, musicians

Students from West Lauderdale sing on Sounds of the Season.
Students from West Lauderdale sing on Sounds of the Season.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enjoy the sounds of the season this holiday. Listen to area musicians share their holiday favorites. The show will air at news times Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Schedule:
Sunday, Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 24, 10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 25, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 25, 10 p.m.

Sounds of the Season is sponsored by Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
Mississippi man stumbles upon human remains while rabbit hunting
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2023
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2023
Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say

Latest News

Knights of Columbus prepares for blood drive
United States Postal Service prepare for holiday season.
USPS reminds public to use shipping tools to send and monitor packages
Knights of Columbus prepares for blood drive.
Knights of Columbus prepares for blood drive
Michaels soft launched their new store on today
Michaels expected to open January 13