Sounds of the Season features local singers, musicians
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enjoy the sounds of the season this holiday. Listen to area musicians share their holiday favorites. The show will air at news times Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
|Schedule:
|Sunday, Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 24, 10 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 25, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
|Monday, Dec. 25, 10 p.m.
Sounds of the Season is sponsored by Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union.
