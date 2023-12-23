Winners announced in WTOK Holiday House Decorating Contest

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is proud to announce the winners in its Holiday House Decorating Contest, sponsored by Pampered Bodies.

After four weeks of voting, the winners are Gloria Johnson, who submitted ‘Johnson Family Legacy’ and Hunter Harper, who submitted his decorated farmhouse built in 1940 in Stonewall. People voted online for their favorites.

”We were just thrilled to see so many people enter our contest, and it was great to see all the votes too,” said Vice President and General Manager Jacque Harms. “We just wanted to share a little holiday cheer with everyone, and make this season merry and bright.”

The winners receive a $150 gift certificate from Pampered Bodies.

Gloria Johnson won first place in the 2023 Holiday House Decorating Contest
Gloria Johnson won first place in the 2023 Holiday House Decorating Contest(Gloria Johnson)
Hunter Harper won second place in the 2023 Holiday House Decorating Contest.
Hunter Harper won second place in the 2023 Holiday House Decorating Contest.(Hunter Harper)

