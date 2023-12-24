The Cookie Store hosts Christmas event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Santa wasn’t able to make his usual stop by the Uptown Meridian mall this year, but The Cookie Store wasn’t going to let the mall go without some Christmas spirit.

The Cookie Store located inside the Uptown Meridian mall hosted a holiday hot cocoa, cookies, and snow globe decorating event all in place of jolly ole Saint Nick.

Kids ages 3 to 10 had their choice of either 3 bite size cookies or one jumbo cookie as well free hot cocoa and everything they needed to make their very own snow globe.

Tickets were available for purchase for $6 per child at the store.

“We had a good turnout. People brought their kids, they got hot cocoa, free cookies, they made snow globes, and they had a good time. I think it was important to get the kids in here to have a Christmas activity since there wasn’t a Santa Claus to come in here.” said Cookie Store employee Mya Brown.

The store says they’d like to keep the event going in the future to bring the kids together and keep them doing kid things like making snow globes as they did today.

