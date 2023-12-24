The Cookie Store hosts Christmas event

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Santa wasn’t able to make his usual stop by the Uptown Meridian mall this year, but The Cookie Store wasn’t going to let the mall go without some Christmas spirit.

The Cookie Store located inside the Uptown Meridian mall hosted a holiday hot cocoa, cookies, and snow globe decorating event all in place of jolly ole Saint Nick.

Kids ages 3 to 10 had their choice of either 3 bite size cookies or one jumbo cookie as well free hot cocoa and everything they needed to make their very own snow globe.

Tickets were available for purchase for $6 per child at the store.

“We had a good turnout. People brought their kids, they got hot cocoa, free cookies, they made snow globes, and they had a good time. I think it was important to get the kids in here to have a Christmas activity since there wasn’t a Santa Claus to come in here.” said Cookie Store employee Mya Brown.

The store says they’d like to keep the event going in the future to bring the kids together and keep them doing kid things like making snow globes as they did today.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Those showers will still linger into Christmas morning, but it won’t be a total washout for...
FIRST ALERT: Rain eyes Mississippi and Alabama for Christmas Eve
Patrician Academy tight end, Jay Lindsey, signs his letter of intent to play for Alabama...
Jay Lindsey becomes Patrician Academy’s first football player to sign with Alabama
Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, left, chats with actor...
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor John Schneider probed by Secret Service for social media post about Biden, reports say
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Latest News

United States Postal Service prepare for holiday season.
USPS reminds public to use shipping tools to send and monitor packages
5 Meridian Housing Authority families and children of public housing received wish list gifts...
Raekwon Davis hosts Rae’s Elves Christmas Relief
5 Meridian Housing Authority families and children of public housing received wish list gifts...
Raekwon Davis hosts Rae’s Elves Christmas Relief
The Carter Foundation wanted to help bring joy to the community as they gathered off of 8th...
The Carter Foundation 9th Annual Christmas Celebration