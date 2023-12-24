FIRST ALERT: Rain doesn't look to delay any of Santa's travel plans tonight

By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the warm and muggy Christmas Eve as we are not only tracking Santa today, but we are also tracking rain to be moving back into our area this afternoon.

Showers and Thunderstorms will continue to develop off towards our southwest moving towards the north-northeast which will bring us some much-needed rain after lunchtime. Luckily, we aren’t expecting these storms to be severe but gusty winds as well as localized flooding could occur.

Santa isn’t the only one who needs to pack their rain gear as we could see anywhere from a half an inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected through the day tomorrow as well.

The rain isn’t causing any delays in terms of Santa’s arrival, so we are good to go even with the showers and thunderstorms.

Christmas day we will see temperatures well above average in the low 70s with storms in the morning, but it will clear up as the day goes on with temperatures dropping into Tuesday.

Have a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!

