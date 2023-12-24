Last Day for Holiday Shopping

People were able to get their final touches to add to their Christmas mornings.
People were able to get their final touches to add to their Christmas mornings.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today marked the last day of Christmas shopping.

People were able to get their final touches to add to their Christmas mornings.

Places like The Meridian Crossroads, Uptown Mall, Walmart, and many other areas were filled with citizens of the community, who were either getting supplies for their Christmas dinners or the last of their gifts for their loved ones.

“Being with my family, spending time with them, celebrating the holidays because you know people be here today and gone tomorrow so you want to take advantage of family time and being with your loved ones so that is what I’m looking forward to,” says Tamika Stennis.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Those showers will still linger into Christmas morning, but it won’t be a total washout for...
FIRST ALERT: Rain eyes Mississippi and Alabama for Christmas Eve
Murder suspect in cuffs at NPD.
Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Latest News

Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death
The rain isn’t causing any delays in terms of Santa’s arrival, so we are good to go even with...
FIRST ALERT: Rain doesn't look to delay any of Santa's travel plans tonight
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
Missing and Endangered Child Alert canceled for 6-month-old in Mississippi
United States Postal Service prepare for holiday season.
USPS reminds public to use shipping tools to send and monitor packages